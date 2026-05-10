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Vijay Deverakonda's Top 20 Superhit Songs That Ruled Hearts Birthday Special


2026-05-10 09:12:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

From romantic chartbusters to energetic mass tracks, Vijay Deverakonda has delivered some of the most loved songs in Telugu cinema. His stylish screen presence, emotional performances, and youth appeal turned these tracks into blockbuster musical hits. Celebrate your favourite Rowdy star's birthday with these top 20 unforgettable songs.

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AsiaNet News

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