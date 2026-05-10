Vijay Resigns As Tiruchirappalli East MLA, Assumes Office As TN CM

Before assuming office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay submitted his resignation letter from the post of Member of the Legislative Assembly representing the Tiruchirappalli East constituency. Ministers KA Sengottaiyan and P Venkataramanan met the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, Dr K Srinivasan, and handed over the resignation letter.

CM Vijay won from the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East assembly seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu election, as a candidate can hold only one seat at a time if elected from both, according to the Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1951.

Vijay Takes Oath, Promises 'New Beginning'

Earlier today, TVK chief Vijay was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and took office at the secretariat located in the historic Fort George in Chennai. After being sworn in, Vijay emphasised that his government would mark the "new beginning" and era of "real, secular and social justice."

'I Don't Come from a Royal Family'

Addressing a gathering at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here, Vijay stressed that he would "repay the debt" of the people after leaving behind his cinema career, adding that he doesn't come from a "royal family" but portrays himself as a common family member of the Tamil Nadu public. "I know very well about the minds of normal and common people and what life is like for someone; I was born to an ordinary assistant director. I do not come from a royal family. I am just like your son, your daughter, your elder brother, or your younger brother--that is how I see myself. And it was because you saw me that way that you gave me such a great place in the cinema," said Vijay.

Vijay spoke candidly about the "hardships and humiliations" faced during his transition into the political arena, thanking his supporters for treating his pain as their own. "Now, leaving all of that behind and entering politics to repay my debt of gratitude to you, you embraced me with so much love and affection, saying, 'We are here for you, Vijay. We will take care of everything.' At this moment, I must say this: throughout this journey and this process, I faced countless hardships and humiliations. But despite all that, you too endured difficulties and insults for my sake. You never cared about any of it; you treated my pain as your own and stood beside me throughout. Today, when I say, 'I, Joseph Vijay...,' you have made it a reality. I truly do not know what to say," he added.

Pledges Transparent Government and Safety for All

He further noted that he lives a normal life like an ordinary human being and won't deceive people with false promises. Vijay highlighted that he would fulfil all that is possible, asserting that he would topple any challenge if he had the support of the people.

In his first policy-oriented address, CM Vijay outlined a vision for a "transparent government." He pledged to move away from "closed-door" politics and promised to keep the public informed through official documentation. "After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government--that is the very first thing I want to do. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently. I request all of you to give me some time. I will gradually fulfil everything I have promised and will sincerely strive to implement them. This is your government. I will ensure strict safety for women. From today onward, I will begin taking strong measures to control drug abuse; it is our duty to save our youngsters from it. Likewise, I will ensure law and order and guarantee safety for everyone," he said.

'Thalapathy' Joins Ranks of Actor-Turned-Politicians

Vijay, often referred to as the 'Thalapathy', showed a crowd-pulling ability in the election rallies, which many compared to actor-turned-politician and former CM MG Ramachandran. While Tamil Nadu has had a long history of actors entering and conquering politics, the State awaited another star to step up in the line after Captain Vijayakanth.

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