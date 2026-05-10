Responsible Innovation To Define India's Next Tech Growth: Experts

Ahead of the National Technology Day on May 11, industry leaders and academic experts said on Sunday that responsible and inclusive innovation will define India's next phase of technological growth.

Experts have highlighted that while Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital infrastructure and advanced technologies are accelerating India's transformation into a global innovation hub, issues such as cybersecurity, ethical governance, sustainability and accessibility must remain central to technological progress.

Expert Voices on Responsible Innovation

C P Gurnani, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of AIonOS, said responsible innovation should focus on both technology and trust. "The true measure of technology lies in its impact on humanity. Responsible innovation today is about building trust as much as it is about building technology," Gurnani said. He added that enterprises must prioritize "secure, ethical and inclusive digital transformation" as digital ecosystems continue to expand.

Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek India, said India is rapidly emerging as a global innovation hub, with IT spending expected to exceed USD 176 billion. "India's technology landscape is rapidly transitioning from a cost-efficient IT services base to a high-value global innovation hub," Jain said, adding that responsible innovation must ensure advanced technologies remain "accessible and sustainable." According to Jain, democratizing affordable and energy-efficient technologies across urban and rural India will play a key role in powering inclusive growth.

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director of Esri India, said technologies such as geospatial intelligence are helping governments and organisations make informed decisions across urban development, climate resilience and infrastructure planning. "Technology has the potential to drive meaningful and lasting progress when it is designed with inclusivity, sustainability and resilience at its core," Kumar said.

Pankaj Malik, CEO and Whole-time Director of Invenia-STL Networks, said India's next digital growth phase will require AI-ready infrastructure with intelligent power management and green data centres. "The future of technology will depend on how sustainably we power the intelligence we are creating," Malik said.

Meanwhile, Gadhadar Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO of NoPo Nanotechnologies, said advanced materials such as carbon nanotubes will play a major role in industrial transformation. "Advanced materials will define the next era of industrial transformation, with carbon nanotubes unlocking new levels of performance across energy, electronics, and manufacturing," Reddy said.

Shrikrishna Dikshit, Partner - Risk Advisory at Baker Tilly ASA India, said India's AI-led growth must be backed by strong cybersecurity and governance frameworks. "As we race towards a USD 5 trillion digital economy, the true leaders won't just be those who deploy AI the fastest, but those who build on a foundation of resilience," Dikshit said.

Academic Perspective on Tech Education

Academic leaders also stressed the need for ethical and socially responsible technology education. Visalakshi Talakokula, Associate Dean at Mahindra University, said institutions should help students understand the societal implications of AI and emerging technologies through ethics-driven education and interdisciplinary learning.

Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor of World University of Design, said responsible innovation should focus on inclusivity and societal impact alongside technological advancement. "Responsible innovation is not about slowing progress, but about shaping it with purpose," Gupta said.

About National Technology Day

India celebrates National Technology Day every year on May 11 to commemorate the successful conduct of the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998.

On May 11, 1998, India carried out a series of nuclear tests at Pokhran in Rajasthan under "Operation Shakti," marking a major milestone in the country's scientific and technological capabilities.

The day is observed to honour the achievements of Indian scientists, engineers, researchers and innovators who contributed to strengthening India's technological self-reliance. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)