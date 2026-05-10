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Iranian Oil Tankers Reportedly Reach Ports Despite US Naval Pressure
(MENAFN) Three Iranian oil tankers have reportedly reached ports in Iran after navigating routes outside the main US-monitored areas near the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports citing maritime tracking data.
The development comes amid ongoing US efforts to restrict Iran’s oil trade through increased naval activity in the region aimed at pressuring Tehran over its nuclear program.
Rather than passing directly through the heavily monitored Hormuz corridor, the vessels reportedly traveled through waters near Pakistan before arriving at Iranian ports located along the Gulf of Oman. Iran maintains several port facilities outside the narrow strait, including terminals near its southeastern coastline, allowing alternative maritime access routes.
The ships, said to belong to Iran’s state oil sector, were reportedly carrying no cargo at the time of transit. Maritime monitoring data cited by reports estimated the combined storage capacity of the vessels at roughly five million barrels of crude oil.
Separate assessments referenced by reports suggested that, despite the impact of the naval restrictions, Iran may still be capable of sustaining operations for several months before facing more serious economic strain. Analysts noted that Tehran has reportedly adapted by using tankers as floating storage facilities while reducing production levels to avoid long-term infrastructure damage.
Experts also estimate that Iran currently possesses tens of millions of barrels in floating storage capacity, providing a temporary buffer against disruptions to exports and broader pressure on its energy sector.
The situation highlights the continuing strategic importance of alternative shipping routes and maritime logistics as tensions remain elevated around one of the world’s most critical oil transit regions.
The development comes amid ongoing US efforts to restrict Iran’s oil trade through increased naval activity in the region aimed at pressuring Tehran over its nuclear program.
Rather than passing directly through the heavily monitored Hormuz corridor, the vessels reportedly traveled through waters near Pakistan before arriving at Iranian ports located along the Gulf of Oman. Iran maintains several port facilities outside the narrow strait, including terminals near its southeastern coastline, allowing alternative maritime access routes.
The ships, said to belong to Iran’s state oil sector, were reportedly carrying no cargo at the time of transit. Maritime monitoring data cited by reports estimated the combined storage capacity of the vessels at roughly five million barrels of crude oil.
Separate assessments referenced by reports suggested that, despite the impact of the naval restrictions, Iran may still be capable of sustaining operations for several months before facing more serious economic strain. Analysts noted that Tehran has reportedly adapted by using tankers as floating storage facilities while reducing production levels to avoid long-term infrastructure damage.
Experts also estimate that Iran currently possesses tens of millions of barrels in floating storage capacity, providing a temporary buffer against disruptions to exports and broader pressure on its energy sector.
The situation highlights the continuing strategic importance of alternative shipping routes and maritime logistics as tensions remain elevated around one of the world’s most critical oil transit regions.
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