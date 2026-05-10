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Ex-US Counterterror Chief Claims Iran War Decisions Ignored Intelli Warnings
(MENAFN) A former senior US counterterrorism official has claimed that Washington entered a military confrontation with Iran despite intelligence assessments suggesting Tehran was not pursuing nuclear weapons, according to reports.
Joe Kent, who previously led the US National Counterterrorism Center and later resigned, argued that the escalation was influenced by external pressure and political narratives rather than internal intelligence consensus.
In comments shared publicly, Kent stated that US intelligence agencies, including the CIA, had assessed prior to the conflict that Iran was not actively developing a nuclear weapon. He also said officials had warned that any military escalation could trigger Iranian retaliation against US bases in the Middle East and threaten maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Kent further claimed that the US was drawn into the conflict due to messaging and strategic influence originating from an allied foreign government, which he said shaped Washington’s decision-making and contributed to escalation.
He compared the situation to past intelligence failures that preceded the 2003 Iraq War, arguing that similar patterns of justification and misinterpretation of intelligence were being repeated.
The former official also criticized the broader strategic direction of US involvement, describing it as a potentially prolonged conflict that does not serve American national interests.
His remarks come amid ongoing disputes over Iran’s nuclear program. US and Israeli officials have maintained that Tehran poses a serious security threat, while Iranian authorities continue to insist that their nuclear activities are strictly peaceful in nature.
The claims add to an already tense geopolitical environment marked by military activity, contested intelligence interpretations, and continued instability around key energy and shipping routes in the Gulf region.
Joe Kent, who previously led the US National Counterterrorism Center and later resigned, argued that the escalation was influenced by external pressure and political narratives rather than internal intelligence consensus.
In comments shared publicly, Kent stated that US intelligence agencies, including the CIA, had assessed prior to the conflict that Iran was not actively developing a nuclear weapon. He also said officials had warned that any military escalation could trigger Iranian retaliation against US bases in the Middle East and threaten maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Kent further claimed that the US was drawn into the conflict due to messaging and strategic influence originating from an allied foreign government, which he said shaped Washington’s decision-making and contributed to escalation.
He compared the situation to past intelligence failures that preceded the 2003 Iraq War, arguing that similar patterns of justification and misinterpretation of intelligence were being repeated.
The former official also criticized the broader strategic direction of US involvement, describing it as a potentially prolonged conflict that does not serve American national interests.
His remarks come amid ongoing disputes over Iran’s nuclear program. US and Israeli officials have maintained that Tehran poses a serious security threat, while Iranian authorities continue to insist that their nuclear activities are strictly peaceful in nature.
The claims add to an already tense geopolitical environment marked by military activity, contested intelligence interpretations, and continued instability around key energy and shipping routes in the Gulf region.
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