Mirrors, LED Lights, Rs 9.5 Lakh - Yet Man Urinates At Mysuru's 'No Peeing' Spot

The Mysuru City Corporation has been pulling out all the stops to make Mysuru India's cleanest city in this year's Swachh Survekshan rankings. As part of its cleanliness drive, the civic body recently launched an innovative project aimed at curbing public urination and garbage dumping along a busy stretch near the Suburb Bus Stand.

Large mirrors were installed on a compound wall along the footpath of the major road, an area long notorious for public nuisance. The idea was simple: anyone attempting to urinate there would immediately see their own reflection, while passersby on the road would also be able to spot them easily, creating a sense of embarrassment and discouraging the behaviour.

To strengthen the initiative, LED lights were fitted beneath the mirrors to deter offenders during the night as well. The pilot project, which cost around ₹9.5 lakh, had initially received widespread praise from the public for its creative approach. Videos of the mirror installation even went viral on social media, with many users applauding the corporation's efforts.

However, the plan appears to have hit an embarrassing setback within days of its launch.

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A man was recently caught urinating directly in front of the newly installed mirror-panelled wall, seemingly unfazed by his own reflection or the people around him. The incident took place opposite the Suburb Bus Stand and left onlookers shocked. Witnesses immediately confronted the man and reprimanded him for his behaviour.

The incident has now become a fresh headache for the Mysuru City Corporation, which had hoped the mirrors would serve as a psychological deterrent. Instead, the episode has reignited conversations around civic sense and public responsibility.

Social media users have strongly criticised the man, with many saying the incident highlights how maintaining cleanliness is not just about infrastructure or innovative ideas, but also about changing public behaviour and mindset.

Despite the setback, officials are reportedly continuing to monitor the pilot project. If successful in the long run, the corporation plans to expand the mirror initiative to other parts of Mysuru known for similar issues.

Also Read: Mysuru City Corporation Installs Mirrors on Compound Wall to Curb Public Urination; Initiative Goes Viral (WATCH)