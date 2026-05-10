CJI's Office Denies 'Vile, Mischievous' Casteist Remark On Social Media

CJI's Office Refutes Fake Social Media Post

The office of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday issued a strong denial regarding a "vile, brazen and mischievous" casteist statement falsely attributed to him on social media. The clarification follows the circulation of a controversial statement on the platform X.

The press release from the CJI's office noted that the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant condemned certain statements being circulated on social media posts, which have been misattributed to him by an 'X' account, @UnreservedMERIT. Labelling the act as a serious breach of ethics, the CJI's office released a statement which said that the account falsely attributed to him the statement.

A 'Vile, Brazen, and Mischievous Concoction'

Terming the spread of such misinformation as a direct attack on judicial integrity, the official press release said, "The Office of Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India condemns in the strongest possible terms this vile, brazen, and mischievous concoction. To manufacture a fictitious quote and to attribute it to the highest judicial office of the land is an act of rank dishonesty, deliberate social incitement, and contempt for constitutional values."

"If a society, even after producing IAS, IPS, CJI, President, and PM from its ranks, still chooses to remain exploited, then the fault lies not with the Brahmins but with its own mentality," CJI's office stated.

Call to Uphold Public Trust

Terming the conduct of certain entities on social media as reckless, the CJI's office has said that such acts strike at the very foundation of public trust in the judiciary and the rule of law.

The CJI's office has urged citizens, media and social media platforms to refrain from such false and contrived content. "The Office of Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India calls upon all responsible citizens, media organisations, and social media platforms to refrain from amplifying false and contrived content", the press release stated. (ANI)

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