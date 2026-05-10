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Azerbaijani President: There Is No Need To Protect Armenia From Us, We Have Achieved What We Set Out To Achieve

Azerbaijani President: There Is No Need To Protect Armenia From Us, We Have Achieved What We Set Out To Achieve


2026-05-10 06:03:57
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"We had no intention of destroying Armenia or depriving it of its independence," said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with residents in the city of Zangilan.

The head of state added: "Today, Europe's so-called observers are still supposedly monitoring the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. I said it then as well: if we fired a single shot, they would flee immediately, and not even a trace of them would remain there. Yet they portray themselves as if they are protecting Armenia from us. There is no need to protect Armenia from us. We have achieved what we set out to achieve."

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AzerNews

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