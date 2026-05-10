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UAE, France and India Explore Expanded Trilateral Cooperation in Key Technologies
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates, France and India have discussed launching a structured mechanism for trilateral cooperation focused on strategic sectors such as artificial intelligence, nuclear energy, space, and semiconductor technologies, according to a meeting held in Abu Dhabi.
The talks brought together senior representatives from the three countries, including officials from the UAE, France and India, and were centered on strengthening coordination in areas considered critical to future economic and technological development.
Participants reportedly examined the creation of a joint framework to guide cooperation and identified priority fields for collaboration, including artificial intelligence, space exploration, nuclear energy, ocean research, and advanced semiconductor development.
The UAE representative highlighted the importance of long-standing strategic relations with both France and India, describing the current phase as an opportunity to deepen cooperation and expand joint initiatives across emerging industries.
Officials also reviewed potential future projects under the trilateral framework, aiming to translate discussions into practical initiatives in science, technology, energy, and innovation.
The meeting builds on earlier diplomatic efforts initiated in recent years to institutionalize cooperation between the three countries, following previous foreign minister-level engagements aimed at expanding collaboration in areas such as energy security, climate policy, technology development, defense, and cultural exchange.
The talks brought together senior representatives from the three countries, including officials from the UAE, France and India, and were centered on strengthening coordination in areas considered critical to future economic and technological development.
Participants reportedly examined the creation of a joint framework to guide cooperation and identified priority fields for collaboration, including artificial intelligence, space exploration, nuclear energy, ocean research, and advanced semiconductor development.
The UAE representative highlighted the importance of long-standing strategic relations with both France and India, describing the current phase as an opportunity to deepen cooperation and expand joint initiatives across emerging industries.
Officials also reviewed potential future projects under the trilateral framework, aiming to translate discussions into practical initiatives in science, technology, energy, and innovation.
The meeting builds on earlier diplomatic efforts initiated in recent years to institutionalize cooperation between the three countries, following previous foreign minister-level engagements aimed at expanding collaboration in areas such as energy security, climate policy, technology development, defense, and cultural exchange.
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