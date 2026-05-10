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Gausort Indigenous Bovine Gender Sorting Technology Increases Female Calf Birth Rate, Bringing Transformational Change in Dairy Sector
(MENAFN- sloughpr) May 7, 2026 / Uttar Pradesh: A’significant rise in the birth of female calves is being observed across the country through the use of Gausort, indigenous gender sorting semen technology, marking a transformative shift in the dairy sector. Launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in October 2024, the technology is rapidly establishing its presence in the field of bovine breeding.
Developed by National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in collaboration with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, this innovation is being implemented by NDDB Dairy Services under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission. The initiative aims to produce superior quality livestock, enhance milk productivity and ensure long term income stability for farmers.
The use of Gausort has now expanded at scale and is being implemented across various states. It is enabling farmers to access more accurate and efficient breeding services, thereby improving livestock quality and making dairy farming more organised, reliable and productive.
Under the Project Gir Varanasi, the technology has delivered highly encouraging results with approximately 91% female calf births recorded so far. This outcome strongly highlights the effectiveness of the technology. As these calves mature, they are expected to significantly strengthen farmers’ dairy based livelihoods and generate additional income opportunities.
Speaking on the developmen , Dr. Meenesh Shah, Chairman NDDB, sa“d “Gausort is not just a technology, it is a powerful tool shaping the future of ’ndia’s dairy sector. This cost effective innovation is enabling the birth of higher proportion of female calves, leading to improved productivity and stable income. Under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, its expansion is laying the foundation for a new dairy revolution in the country. The results from Project Gir Varanasi clearly demonstrate that when modern technology reaches rural India effectively, it not only enhances production but also brings lasting positive change in ’armers⦣8221; lives.”
The impact of Gausort technology is also clearly visible in districts of western Uttar Pradesh including Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Shamli. In these districts, around 91% of calves born through the technology are female. This data further reinforces the reliability of the innovation and highlights its role in strengthening rural economies by improving milk production and farmer incomes.
Farmers adopting GauSort technology are already witnessing tangible benefits. Rajveer, a dairy farmer from Varanasi, shared his “xperience “With the help of GauSort technology, I have witnessed the birth of many female calves. Earlier we were unsure about the gender of the calf but through this technology we are confident that the chances of female calves are much higher. This will increase milk producing animals and improve our income. Dairying will now become more profitable due to this technology.”
Developed by National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in collaboration with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, this innovation is being implemented by NDDB Dairy Services under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission. The initiative aims to produce superior quality livestock, enhance milk productivity and ensure long term income stability for farmers.
The use of Gausort has now expanded at scale and is being implemented across various states. It is enabling farmers to access more accurate and efficient breeding services, thereby improving livestock quality and making dairy farming more organised, reliable and productive.
Under the Project Gir Varanasi, the technology has delivered highly encouraging results with approximately 91% female calf births recorded so far. This outcome strongly highlights the effectiveness of the technology. As these calves mature, they are expected to significantly strengthen farmers’ dairy based livelihoods and generate additional income opportunities.
Speaking on the developmen , Dr. Meenesh Shah, Chairman NDDB, sa“d “Gausort is not just a technology, it is a powerful tool shaping the future of ’ndia’s dairy sector. This cost effective innovation is enabling the birth of higher proportion of female calves, leading to improved productivity and stable income. Under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, its expansion is laying the foundation for a new dairy revolution in the country. The results from Project Gir Varanasi clearly demonstrate that when modern technology reaches rural India effectively, it not only enhances production but also brings lasting positive change in ’armers⦣8221; lives.”
The impact of Gausort technology is also clearly visible in districts of western Uttar Pradesh including Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Shamli. In these districts, around 91% of calves born through the technology are female. This data further reinforces the reliability of the innovation and highlights its role in strengthening rural economies by improving milk production and farmer incomes.
Farmers adopting GauSort technology are already witnessing tangible benefits. Rajveer, a dairy farmer from Varanasi, shared his “xperience “With the help of GauSort technology, I have witnessed the birth of many female calves. Earlier we were unsure about the gender of the calf but through this technology we are confident that the chances of female calves are much higher. This will increase milk producing animals and improve our income. Dairying will now become more profitable due to this technology.”
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