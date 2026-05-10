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Australia to Pour USD280.7M Into National Science Agency
(MENAFN) Australia's government is injecting an additional 387.4 million Australian dollars — roughly 280.7 million U.S. dollars — into the nation's premier scientific body over the next four years, a senior cabinet minister announced Saturday, framing the investment as essential to sustaining cutting-edge research that serves the national interest.
"Publicly funded science is absolutely critical to the national interest and to solving some of Australia's biggest challenges," said Minister for Industry and Innovation and Minister for Science Tim Ayres in a media release.
The newly announced funding boost for the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) builds on the 278 million dollars pledged in 2025 and is layered on top of the agency's existing annual allocation of approximately 1 billion dollars, according to the release.
The combined investment is designed to ensure the CSIRO can shoulder the long-term operational costs of maintaining critical scientific infrastructure while preserving greater workforce stability — enabling the research and technological breakthroughs that Australian industries depend on, the release stated.
However, the announcement arrives alongside a sobering caveat. The CSIRO confirmed Saturday that despite the fresh funding injection — which it acknowledged provides greater financial certainty across the funding period — it will proceed with cuts of up to 350 positions, a workforce reduction first disclosed last November.
"Publicly funded science is absolutely critical to the national interest and to solving some of Australia's biggest challenges," said Minister for Industry and Innovation and Minister for Science Tim Ayres in a media release.
The newly announced funding boost for the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) builds on the 278 million dollars pledged in 2025 and is layered on top of the agency's existing annual allocation of approximately 1 billion dollars, according to the release.
The combined investment is designed to ensure the CSIRO can shoulder the long-term operational costs of maintaining critical scientific infrastructure while preserving greater workforce stability — enabling the research and technological breakthroughs that Australian industries depend on, the release stated.
However, the announcement arrives alongside a sobering caveat. The CSIRO confirmed Saturday that despite the fresh funding injection — which it acknowledged provides greater financial certainty across the funding period — it will proceed with cuts of up to 350 positions, a workforce reduction first disclosed last November.
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