Pune: Woman Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 8Th Floor Over Dispute

In a disturbing incident in Pune's Talegaon MIDC area, a 35-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the eighth floor of a residential building following a dispute with her husband, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Pratibha Shankar, a resident of the Urban Life Tower society.

According to information received, an argument broke out between the woman and her husband over an unspecified issue.

The dispute allegedly escalated, following which she jumped from the balcony of the apartment. She died on the spot due to the impact of the fall.

Video captures final moments

A resident of the society recorded the incident on a mobile phone. In the video, the woman was seen holding onto the balcony railing for a few moments while people nearby shouted in an attempt to save her. She later lost her grip and fell.

Police investigation underway

After receiving information, local police reached the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police are investigating the exact cause of the dispute and whether there was any abetment to suicide. (ANI)

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