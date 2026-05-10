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Car Care Tip: Think Twice Before Parking Under Trees In Summer
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Summer Car Care: The summer heat doesn't just affect our health, it impacts our vehicles too. Where you park your car during this season is super important. Many people just park wherever they find a spot, but this can lead to some serious problems.Many people just park their car wherever they find an empty spot, often directly under the sun. But parking a car in the sun for hours causes the inside temperature to shoot up. The steering wheel, seats, and dashboard become too hot to touch. Sometimes, it's even difficult to sit inside the car. The sun's harsh rays can also fade the car's paint and weaken its plastic parts. If this happens regularly, the car's interior will get damaged very quickly. So, always try to park in a shaded area.Most people think parking a car in a tree's shade is safe. But in summer, this can also cause problems. Sticky sap, dry leaves, and bird droppings can fall on your car. The intense heat makes them stick firmly to the car's body, making it very difficult to clean later. In some cases, tree branches weakened by the heat can break and fall on the car. So, even if you park under a tree, you must check the surroundings first.Parking your car in a place with poor air circulation is not a good idea. The temperature rises even more, especially near hot walls or in completely enclosed spaces. This puts extra pressure on the car's engine and battery. In summer, the cooling system is already working overtime. Parking in such hot spots can reduce your battery's life. So, it's best to park your car in areas with good airflow.Parking your car near roadside garbage dumps or piles of dry grass is extremely risky. In summer, high temperatures can sometimes cause the trash to catch fire on its own. If your car is parked nearby, the fire could spread to your vehicle. This can lead to huge losses, and in some cases, the vehicle could be completely destroyed. That's why you should always park your car in clean and safe areas.Parking your car under electrical transformers or power lines is also a risky business. During summer, electricity consumption is high, which increases the load on transformers. This can lead to sparking or technical faults. Sometimes, power lines can even snap and fall. If that happens, your car could be severely damaged. So, it's safer to park far away from these areas. A little caution can prevent a big loss. Where you park your car in summer is a very important decision. A small mistake can cause your car to get damaged quickly. By parking in the right place, you not only keep your vehicle in good condition but also reduce repair costs. So, make it a habit to park in shaded, well-ventilated, and safe spots.
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