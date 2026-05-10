Ramesh Chennithala Extends Best Wishes To New Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday extended his best wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, expressing confidence that the actor-turned-politician would contribute significantly to the state's progress. "I extend all my best wishes to Thalapathy Vijay, who has assumed the position of Chief Minister. I wish that he will be able to make a great contribution to the progress and growth of Tamil Nadu," Chennithala told mediapersons here.

Chennithala, who won significantly from the Haripad constituency in Kerala during the recent Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu's neighbouring state and is considered among the key contenders for the United Democratic Front (UDF) Chief Ministerial position, also revealed his earlier preference for an alliance with Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. "Even earlier, it was my desire that the Congress should join hands with him. I had expressed that to many leaders. I have a strong belief that Vijay's victory will help the rise of Tamil Nadu and the progress of the Tamil people. I extend all my best wishes to him," the 69-year-old politician from Kerala said.

Vijay Sworn In, Forms Government

TVK chief Vijay was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu this monring and took office at the secretariat located in the historic Fort George in Chennai. After the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, the TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, falling just short of the 118-seat majority, prompting the need for alliance partners to secure power. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), extended "unconditional support" with two MLAs each. The TVK has also secured backing from the Indian National Congress (five), Communist Party of India (two) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (two) helped push TVK past the required majority mark in the House. Vijay secured the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member House.

'A New Beginning': CM Vijay's First Speech

Meanwhile, in his first speech as chief minister, Vijay emphasised that his government would mark the "new beginning" and era of "real, secular and social justice."

'I Am Just Like Your Son'

Addressing a gathering at the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor Stadium here, Vijay stressed that he would "repay the debt" of people after leaving behind his cinema career, adding that he doesn't come from a "royal family" but portrays himself as a common family member of the Tamil Nadu public. "I know very well about normal and common people's mind and how life is like for someone; I was born to an ordinary assistant director. I do not come from a royal family. I am just like your son, your daughter, your elder brother, or your younger brother--that is how I see myself. And it was because you saw me that way that you gave me such a great place in cinema," said Vijay.

"Now, leaving all of that behind and entering politics to repay my debt of gratitude to you, you embraced me with so much love and affection, saying, 'We are here for you, Vijay. We will take care of everything.' At this moment, I must say this: throughout this journey and this process, I faced countless hardships and humiliations. But despite all that, you too endured difficulties and insults for my sake. You never cared about any of it; you treated my pain as your own and stood beside me throughout. Today, when I say, 'I, Joseph Vijay...,' you have made it a reality. I truly do not know what to say," he added.

A Government of Possibilities

He further noted that he lives a normal life like an ordinary human being and won't deceive people with false promises. Vijay highlighted that he would fulfil all that is possible, asserting that he would topple any challenge if he had the support of the people. "My dear people, my own family--I am not some divine messenger or prophet. I am just an ordinary human being living a normal life. I will never deceive you with false promises; I will only promise what is possible. You may wonder, 'Then will he not do what seems impossible?' But when crores of people stand with me, I have the confidence and belief in my heart that together we can face anything, no matter what comes our way," he said.

On State's Finances and Transparency

The actor-turned-politician further hit out at the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, highlighting its debt of Rs 10 lakh crore and accused them of emptying the treasury of the state. "Today, the condition in which our Tamil Nadu government has been left is something I have seen for myself. The last government has gone out after borrowing debts of more than Rs 10 lakh crore; the treasury has been completely emptied before they left office. It is in such a situation that we have taken charge. I am not saying this for effect; only after going inside and seeing things firsthand can one understand what is there and what is not," said Vijay.

Highlighting his will to run a "transparent government", the Tamil Nadu CM said he won't hide his actions from public and would rather perform them openly. He also promised to ensure women's safety and crack down on drugs to save the youngsters of the state. "After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government--that is the very first thing I want to do. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently. I request all of you to give me some time. I will gradually fulfil everything I have promised and will sincerely strive to implement them. This is your government. I will ensure strict safety for women. From today onward, I will begin taking strong measures to control drug abuse; it is our duty to save our youngsters from it. Likewise, I will ensure law and order and guarantee safety for everyone," he said.

The Rise of 'Thalapathy' in Politics

Vijay, often referred to as the 'Thalapathy', showed a crowd-pulling ability in the election rallies, which many compared to actor-turned-politician and former CM MG Ramachandran. While Tamil Nadu has had a long history of actors entering and conquering politics, the State awaited another star to step up in the line after Captain Vijayakanth. He has also embraced his Christian identity while being outspoken about secular politics.

Although the TVK was launched in 2024, he has been looked at as a social worker and has not been apolitical, given his films, which dealt with drug menace, corruption and other socio-political issues. While there has been speculation of him entering politics since 2009, Vijay has involved himself in social work. In the 2026 elections, he won two seats, Perambur and Trichy East, and will resign from one. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)