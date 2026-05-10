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Iran's IRGC Threatens Heavy Attack Against U.S. Bases
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy issued a stark warning Saturday, declaring that any act of "aggression" against Iranian oil tankers or commercial vessels would trigger a devastating strike on a U.S. military installation in the region and "enemy" ships.
The threat was posted directly on social media platform X, coming in the immediate aftermath of a series of armed clashes between Iranian and American forces in and around the Strait of Hormuz that erupted Thursday and continued through Friday.
Tensions in the critical waterway have been building since February 28, when Tehran moved to tighten its grip over the strait, barring passage to any vessel belonging to or affiliated with Israel or the United States — a retaliatory measure following joint strikes the two nations launched against Iranian territory.
Washington has responded with its own escalatory move, imposing a naval blockade on the strait and cutting off maritime access to and from Iranian ports. U.S. forces have since struck multiple Iranian vessels and oil tankers over the course of recent days.
In a separate post on X, the IRGC's Aerospace Division intensified the rhetoric further, announcing that its missile and drone systems had already acquired U.S. regional targets and vessels of the "aggressive enemy."
"We are awaiting the order to fire," it added.
The threat was posted directly on social media platform X, coming in the immediate aftermath of a series of armed clashes between Iranian and American forces in and around the Strait of Hormuz that erupted Thursday and continued through Friday.
Tensions in the critical waterway have been building since February 28, when Tehran moved to tighten its grip over the strait, barring passage to any vessel belonging to or affiliated with Israel or the United States — a retaliatory measure following joint strikes the two nations launched against Iranian territory.
Washington has responded with its own escalatory move, imposing a naval blockade on the strait and cutting off maritime access to and from Iranian ports. U.S. forces have since struck multiple Iranian vessels and oil tankers over the course of recent days.
In a separate post on X, the IRGC's Aerospace Division intensified the rhetoric further, announcing that its missile and drone systems had already acquired U.S. regional targets and vessels of the "aggressive enemy."
"We are awaiting the order to fire," it added.
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