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Report Claims Iranian Leader in Good Health After Wartime Strike Injuries
(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is reported to be in “full health” after allegedly being injured during a joint US-Israeli strike on a leadership compound at the start of a recent conflict, according to remarks cited from a senior Iranian official.
The comments, described as the first public account addressing his condition during the wartime incident, were attributed to Mazaher Hosseini, director general of protocol at the office of the Supreme Leader, as reported by Iranian media.
Hosseini said Mojtaba Khamenei was injured during strikes that targeted a leadership compound on Feb. 28, when he was not yet in the position of Supreme Leader. He also claimed he was present at the site during the attack and that several surrounding locations were struck.
According to the same accounts, areas associated with senior Iranian officials were hit, including locations where former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was reportedly present at the time of earlier events referenced in the report. It was also claimed that parts of the compound used for lectures were destroyed in the strikes.
The official further stated that Khamenei’s residence was targeted and that casualties occurred, including members of his family, though these details could not be independently verified.
The statements mark an unusually detailed account from Iranian sources regarding wartime events and the condition of senior leadership during the reported attack.
The comments, described as the first public account addressing his condition during the wartime incident, were attributed to Mazaher Hosseini, director general of protocol at the office of the Supreme Leader, as reported by Iranian media.
Hosseini said Mojtaba Khamenei was injured during strikes that targeted a leadership compound on Feb. 28, when he was not yet in the position of Supreme Leader. He also claimed he was present at the site during the attack and that several surrounding locations were struck.
According to the same accounts, areas associated with senior Iranian officials were hit, including locations where former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was reportedly present at the time of earlier events referenced in the report. It was also claimed that parts of the compound used for lectures were destroyed in the strikes.
The official further stated that Khamenei’s residence was targeted and that casualties occurred, including members of his family, though these details could not be independently verified.
The statements mark an unusually detailed account from Iranian sources regarding wartime events and the condition of senior leadership during the reported attack.
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