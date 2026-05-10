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Israeli Forces Storm Nablus, Detain Three Palestinians
(MENAFN) Israeli military troops swept into the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Saturday, detaining three Palestinians — among them two former prisoners — in an operation spanning multiple entry points into the city.
According to an official Palestinian news agency, soldiers advanced into Nablus via the southern Huwara checkpoint and the northern Checkpoint 17, fanning out across the perimeter of the Old City. The news agency identified two of the detainees as Tariq Jaber and Imad al-Masimi, both previously held as prisoners by Israeli authorities.
Beyond the arrests, troops carried out on-the-spot interrogations of additional Palestinian residents throughout the course of the raid.
The incursion is part of a deepening pattern of Israeli military activity across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, where operations — encompassing raids, detentions, live-fire incidents, and what Palestinian officials describe as excessive force — have intensified sharply. Settler violence against Palestinians and their property has similarly escalated in parallel.
Since October 2023, Israeli army actions and settler attacks have claimed the lives of at least 1,155 Palestinians, left roughly 11,750 wounded, and resulted in the detention of nearly 22,000 individuals, according to official Palestinian figures.
According to an official Palestinian news agency, soldiers advanced into Nablus via the southern Huwara checkpoint and the northern Checkpoint 17, fanning out across the perimeter of the Old City. The news agency identified two of the detainees as Tariq Jaber and Imad al-Masimi, both previously held as prisoners by Israeli authorities.
Beyond the arrests, troops carried out on-the-spot interrogations of additional Palestinian residents throughout the course of the raid.
The incursion is part of a deepening pattern of Israeli military activity across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, where operations — encompassing raids, detentions, live-fire incidents, and what Palestinian officials describe as excessive force — have intensified sharply. Settler violence against Palestinians and their property has similarly escalated in parallel.
Since October 2023, Israeli army actions and settler attacks have claimed the lives of at least 1,155 Palestinians, left roughly 11,750 wounded, and resulted in the detention of nearly 22,000 individuals, according to official Palestinian figures.
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