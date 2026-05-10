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Israeli Soldiers Detained in Alleged Theft of Arms from Military Bases
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities have detained several individuals, including two soldiers, in connection with the theft of weapons from military installations, according to Hebrew media reports on Saturday.
Reports said the arrests are linked to multiple separate incidents that occurred in recent weeks, involving the disappearance of firearms and military equipment from army bases.
According to the reporting, the weapons were allegedly removed from military facilities and later transferred to unidentified groups within Israel. The exact number of suspects involved has not been publicly confirmed.
The case is part of a broader pattern of reported security breaches within the military involving the loss or theft of weapons and ammunition from bases, including those located near sensitive border areas.
Previous reporting has indicated that such incidents have raised concerns within Israeli security circles, with stolen weapons reportedly ending up in the hands of criminal networks, prompting repeated investigations and police operations to recover missing arms.
Military authorities have not released additional details on the ongoing investigation.
Reports said the arrests are linked to multiple separate incidents that occurred in recent weeks, involving the disappearance of firearms and military equipment from army bases.
According to the reporting, the weapons were allegedly removed from military facilities and later transferred to unidentified groups within Israel. The exact number of suspects involved has not been publicly confirmed.
The case is part of a broader pattern of reported security breaches within the military involving the loss or theft of weapons and ammunition from bases, including those located near sensitive border areas.
Previous reporting has indicated that such incidents have raised concerns within Israeli security circles, with stolen weapons reportedly ending up in the hands of criminal networks, prompting repeated investigations and police operations to recover missing arms.
Military authorities have not released additional details on the ongoing investigation.
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