Adidas, Saudia Unveil Travel Pack

Dhaka: Adidas and Saudia introduce the Adidas x Saudia“Made to Fly” pack, a first-of-its-kind collaboration in the region bringing together sportswear and aviation, marking a new frontier at the intersection of sport, culture, and travel. The collection launched in retail on April 20.

Built on Adidas' Soft Lux line, the Made to Fly pack reimagines the tracksuit as a modern travel essential. Subtle aviation-inspired details and Saudi design cues elevate the Soft Lux silhouette into a refined travel essential. Crafted with a peached spacer fabric with modal, enhanced by a liquid cotton treatment, the Soft Lux line delivers a smooth, refined texture, and an exceptionally soft hand feel.

Blending influences from fashion, movement, and aviation, the Adidas x Saudia Made to Fly pack positions the tracksuit as a modern travel uniform, designed for airport transitions, inflight comfort, and life on the move.

The Adidas x Saudia Made to Fly pack is available in selected adidas stores across Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Morocco, as well as online.

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