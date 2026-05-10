BJP Slams AAP Over Minister's ED Remand In Rs 100 Cr GST Fraud Case

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora was remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in a money laundering case linked to alleged fraudulent Goods and Services Tax (GST) transactions worth over Rs 100 crore.

BJP Slams AAP Over Minister's Arrest

Speaking to ANI, Chugh said, "The Aam Aadmi Party's so-called honesty has been exposed. In GST dealings, there has been massive corruption, looting the hard-earned money of the people, grabbing farmers' land, and building a crooked empire worth hundreds of crores."

"Today, Arvind Kejriwal's minister stands accused of fraud and theft in court," he added.

Details of the Money Laundering Case

Meanwhile, a special court in Gurugram remanded Sanjeev Arora to seven days of ED custody after the agency arrested him from Chandigarh on May 9 in connection with an alleged money laundering network involving fake GST invoices and suspicious export transactions.

The ED had produced Arora before the court late at night, seeking custodial interrogation.

The arrest followed day-long searches at four premises linked to Arora, including his residence, associated entities and an office of Hampton Sky Realty Limited (HSRL), a company under the agency's scanner.

According to the ED, the case stems from an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered on May 5, 2026. The ED alleged that HSRL reported mobile phone sales worth approximately Rs 157.12 crore between May and October 2023, including exports worth Rs 102.50 crore to two UAE-based entities -- Fortbel Telecom FZCO and Dragon Global FZCO.

Investigators suspect these export transactions were fraudulent and linked to shell companies generating fake invoices.

According to the agency, several supplier firms associated with HSRL were either non-existent, financially incapable or later deregistered under GST regulations.

The ED further alleged that many entities shared common mobile numbers, email IDs and identifiers, indicating a coordinated network used to create accommodation entries and bogus transactions.

The agency also stated that HSRL was "beneficially owned and controlled" by Sanjeev Arora and his family members, with his son Kavya Arora serving as Managing Director.

ED officials alleged that Arora, as Chairman and Managing Director of HSRL, was responsible for the company's business operations during the period in which the alleged illicit transactions took place.

The investigation is currently underway under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with the ED examining the alleged movement and utilisation of funds connected to the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)