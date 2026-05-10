IPL 2026: CSK Urge Fans To Avoid Political Flags For Home Game Vs LSG On Vijay's Oath-Taking Day

Ahead of the IPL 2026 match against the Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk, the Chennai Super Kings issued a short statement requesting fans to keep political messaging away from the stadium. The statement came ahead of the actor-turned-politician Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

On Sunday, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam formed a coalition government in Tamil Nadu, with party chief C Joseph Vijay taking oath as the 14th Chief Minister of the State, after securing the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member house, following a historic win in the 2026 Assembly elections where his party emerged as the single largest with 108 seats. TVK was short of 10 seats of the magic majority figure of 118.

However, Vijay's historic oath-taking ceremony has coincided with Chennai Super Kings' home match against the Lucknow Super Giants, and the franchise is keen to prevent the MA Chidambaram Stadium from turning into a political arena during the high-stakes afternoon clash.

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'Enjoy The Game with Full of Yellov'

Anticipating the likelihood of a massive influx of political supporters, especially Vijay fans, and potential demonstrations, the CSK franchise management has tightened security protocols at all entry points of the stadium.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), the CSK urged the fans to avoid carrying political flags or banners into the stadium, adding that only the spirit of the game should take center stage on this historic day for Chennai.

“Come celebrate cricket and the spirit of the game with us. Anbuden request our superfans to avoid bringing banners, flags or hoardings associated with any political party/person and enjoy the game with full yellove,” CSK wrote.

A special note for the fans coming to Anbuden tomorrow! #AllYouNeedIsYellove twitter/ZsT9r2Mtz7

- Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 9, 2026

Interestingly, Chennai Super Kings' Whistle Podu anthem and the iconic yellow whistle have found an unexpected parallel in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, as the whistle is also the official election symbol of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam (TVK). Therefore, the CSK management is apparently on high alert to ensure the 'Whistle Podu' tradition isn't co-opted for political messaging.

Moreover, since actor-turned-politician Vijay has a massive fanbase in Chennai,, the franchise expects a large crowd and is working to keep the focus on cricket at Chepauk.

CSK Aims to Strengthen its Playoff Chances

Chennai Super Kings will head into their penultimate home match of the season against the Lucknow Super Giants to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Following a victory over the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the CSK climbed to the sixth spot with 10 points.

After a rough start to the season, losing three matches on the trot, Chennai Super Kings turned the campaign around, winning five matches in seven outings, including a dominant display against the Capitals, to put themselves back into serious contention for a playoff berth.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table, with three wins and seven losses, earning six points. Their victory over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru helped them avoid an early exit from the tournament, but they still face a monumental task to stay in the hunt for the top four.

The match between the Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants is expected to be high-octane, with both teams desperate for points as the league stage nears its conclusion.

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