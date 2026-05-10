Qatar Launches National Volunteer Platform

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar launched the National Volunteer Platform aimed at developing the volunteer work system through a unified framework based on principles of governance, transparency and efficiency.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said that this launch comes as an appreciation for the volunteer efforts provided by community members, stemming from their social responsibility and desire to give.

"We value their tireless efforts in serving the community, and we look forward to organizing these efforts through the platform in a way that enhances transparency and efficiency within the volunteer work system," the Prime Minister further added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani and Minister of Social Development and Family H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi launched the platform in a ceremony.

The platform - - allows citizens and residents, of atleast 18 years old, to register, browse and apply for volunteering opportunities in the country and receive their certificates for their volunteering hours.