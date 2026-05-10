MENAFN - Market Press Release) Free Virtual AI for Business Summit 2026 Announces May 13-15 Live Event With Inc. 5000 Founders May 8, 2026 1:51 pm - Free registration is open for the AI for Business Summit, a live 3-day virtual event on Zoom, May 13-15, 2026. Inc. 5000 founders and AI experts will share proven strategies for marketing, sales, and lead generation.

Free registration is now open for the AI for Business Summit, a live three-day virtual event hosted by Real Advisors, a four-time Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company in America. Taking place May 13 through May 15, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM EST daily on Zoom, the summit equips business owners, entrepreneurs, consultants, and coaches with a proven framework for using artificial intelligence to drive marketing, sales, lead generation, and operational growth. The event is completely free to attend and begins in less than one week. Professionals looking to gain a competitive edge through AI are encouraged to register now before available seats are filled.

Seven expert speakers headline the event, each bringing decades of real-world business results. Francis Ablola, CEO of Real Advisors, is a business growth strategist who has guided companies to seven and eight-figure revenue since 2001. Brian Hanson, co-host of AI for Business, is recognized for building some of the internet's largest lead generation platforms. Richard Dunn, a veteran sales leader, has personally closed over one hundred million dollars in career sales. Dolmar Cross, Real Advisors co-founder and television personality featured on A&E's Zombie House Flipping Tampa, will reveal the viral Instagram strategies behind his national media success. Bernard Ablola, who served as a team lead at Microsoft Corporation, will share how he produced over one million dollars in free advertising value using organic LinkedIn tactics alone. Rounding out the lineup are Keisha Cross, a sought-after digital content creator, and Patrick Precourt, a serial entrepreneur and published author.

The three-day curriculum is designed for immediate implementation. Day one introduces attendees to the highest-performing AI tools selected from over 173 options tested, along with advanced prompting techniques and AI-driven market research methods. Day two dives into AI-powered marketing and sales strategies, covering LinkedIn authority positioning, automated lead generation funnels, AI video creation, and intelligent sales bots that engage prospects around the clock. Day three focuses on monetization, teaching participants to build digital products, grow email lists, write high-converting ad copy using AI, and close high-ticket sales systematically.

Previous editions of the summit have drawn more than 61,000 attendees worldwide and earned widespread praise for delivering substance over hype. "Incredible content. Immediately actionable," said Dave Glenn, a business owner and returning summit participant. Registration is free and open now at Those unable to attend the May 13-15 sessions are encouraged to register as well, as additional summit dates will be announced on the same page following the event.

About AI for Business

AI for Business, a division of Real Advisors Inc., is a four-time Inc. 5000 business training and advisory firm focused on helping entrepreneurs and service-based companies accelerate growth through demand generation, strategic positioning, and AI-powered business systems. Its proven frameworks enable clients to increase revenue, improve efficiency, and gain a competitive edge in rapidly evolving markets. For media inquiries, contact Brian Hanson at Real Advisors Inc. through the event registration page.

About Grow wit AI

Grow wit AI provides artificial intelligence solutions for businesses leveraging AI technology for growth and efficiency. For more information, visit

For more information: