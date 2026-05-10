Russia, Saudi Arabia Urge Calm, Diplomacy In Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The foreign ministers of Russia and Saudi Arabia have emphasized the importance of ensuring free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, preventing further escalation of tensions, and continuing diplomatic efforts to normalize relations between Iran and Arab countries.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud called for preventing further escalation around the Strait of Hormuz and restoring the maritime navigation regime to the conditions that existed before late February, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after their phone call, according to TASS.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the main focus of the talks was the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding areas. Both sides stressed the need to prevent renewed escalation of tensions and to continue diplomatic engagement to achieve a long-term comprehensive settlement.

It added that the two sides also discussed the importance of resuming efforts to normalize relations between Iran and Arab Gulf states.

According to the report, the Russian side reaffirmed its readiness to cooperate in supporting progress in these areas, while taking into account the interests of all parties involved.

Regional tensions escalated after US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, triggering retaliatory attacks from Tehran and disrupting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was later brokered through Pakistani mediation on April 8, though subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to secure a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a fixed deadline.

Since April 13, the United States has also imposed a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

sa