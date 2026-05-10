403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Says He Is Open to Meeting Zelensky Only for Final Peace Deal
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Saturday that he is prepared to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a third country, but only under conditions where such a meeting would serve to finalize a comprehensive peace agreement to end the ongoing conflict.
Speaking at a press conference in Moscow, Putin said he had been informed again during discussions with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico that Zelenskyy is open to a direct meeting. He added that he has never rejected the idea of talks with the Ukrainian leader.
However, he stressed that any potential meeting outside Russia would only take place once all key terms of a peace treaty have already been agreed, saying the agreement must be “designed for a long-term historical perspective.”
Putin also suggested that the war is approaching its conclusion, while accusing Western governments of attempting to escalate tensions with Moscow.
He further commented on a prisoner exchange initiative and ceasefire proposal linked to US mediation efforts, stating that Russia supported a suggested large-scale swap involving Ukraine. He referenced earlier Russian proposals for prisoner exchanges and claimed that Ukraine’s response had been inconsistent or delayed.
Putin also said the United States is “sincerely striving” to help resolve the conflict, but emphasized that the situation remains primarily a bilateral matter between Russia and Ukraine.
Speaking at a press conference in Moscow, Putin said he had been informed again during discussions with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico that Zelenskyy is open to a direct meeting. He added that he has never rejected the idea of talks with the Ukrainian leader.
However, he stressed that any potential meeting outside Russia would only take place once all key terms of a peace treaty have already been agreed, saying the agreement must be “designed for a long-term historical perspective.”
Putin also suggested that the war is approaching its conclusion, while accusing Western governments of attempting to escalate tensions with Moscow.
He further commented on a prisoner exchange initiative and ceasefire proposal linked to US mediation efforts, stating that Russia supported a suggested large-scale swap involving Ukraine. He referenced earlier Russian proposals for prisoner exchanges and claimed that Ukraine’s response had been inconsistent or delayed.
Putin also said the United States is “sincerely striving” to help resolve the conflict, but emphasized that the situation remains primarily a bilateral matter between Russia and Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment