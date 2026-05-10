Russian Forces Attack Two Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones Child Injured
According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.
He stated that in the Nikopol district, Russian forces struck Nikopol and the Marganets community. In the Synelnykove district, they struck the communities of Ukrainka and Bohynivka.
“Infrastructure has been destroyed. A 3-year-old girl was injured. The child was taken to the hospital in moderate condition,” he noted.Read also: War update: 147 clashes on front lines, Russia intensifies attacks in three sectors
As reported yesterday, as a result of attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was killed, and one was wounded.
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