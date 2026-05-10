Ibtechar Celebrates Winners Of 8Th Edition Of Sanea Competition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ibtechar has successfully concluded the eighth edition of the Sanea Competition in a closing ceremony that brought together students, teachers, and industry leaders to celebrate the achievements of Qatar's next generation of innovators.

The event was held under the sponsorship of renowned government entities, reaffirming their commitment to nurturing innovation and empowering Qatari youth in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

A total of 17 teams from 10 schools across Northern Qatar participated in this year's edition, showcasing a wide range of innovative projects developed through the 2025-2026 Sanea programme. The six-month STEM-focused experience engaged over 80 students and 20 teachers, fostering hands-on learning and innovation. As part of the programme, teachers also received advanced training, while students developed the skills needed to transform innovative ideas into practical, working prototypes.

Teams presented their final projects to an expert panel of judges, showcasing technology-driven solutions built on critical thinking, collaboration, and problem solving, while demonstrating a strong understanding of the design process, product functionality, and real-world application. Projects were evaluated based on criteria including innovation, technical execution, teamwork, and presentation.

Prizes were awarded across two grade levels, Preparatory and Secondary, recognising outstanding achievement in innovation, technical execution, and real-world impact. Across the Preparatory grades, AMANIX from English Modern School secured first place, followed by The Bus Guard from Etqan Global Academy (Girls) in second place, and AcoustiCore from Nord Anglia International School in third place.

Across the Secondary grades, CalmBand from Al Khor International School secured first place, followed by Nord Anglia International School in second place for its Room Air Quality Monitoring device and app, and The Pulse of Corridors from Al Andalus School for Girls in third place, Silver, and Bronze awards were also presented across both categories, recognising outstanding achievement from all participating teams.

Co-founder and CEO of Ibtechar Nayef Al-Ibrahim said:“What we are celebrating today goes beyond a competition. It shows what becomes possible when young people are empowered with the space, tools, and trust to innovate, they become the innovators shaping Qatar's future. Across schools in Qatar, we have seen students move from curiosity to confidence, and from ideas to real-world solutions. That journey, from an idea on paper to a working prototype, is where innovation truly comes to life.”

He added:“Sanea is more than a 6-month programme; it is a long-term commitment to advancing the next generation of talent that will shape Qatar's future. Eight editions later, that commitment continues to grow in scale and impact. As we conclude this year's edition, we are proud of what has been achieved, and even more committed to championing young innovators who will drive Qatar's knowledge-based economy and help realise Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Since its inception in 2016, the Sanea Competition has empowered more than 500 Qatari youth to explore innovation through hands-on discovery and creative problem-solving.

Ibtechar has also trained over 180 teachers to provide technical and mentorship support, resulting in more than 200 project submissions to date.