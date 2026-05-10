Moph Organise National Workshop On Healthcare-Associated Infection Surveillance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) recently organised a national workshop on healthcare-associated infection surveillance at Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Center in Hamad Bin Khalifa Medical City.

More than 100 healthcare professionals participated in the two-day workshop, including representatives from the governmental, semi-governmental, and private sectors, infection prevention and control specialists, quality and patient safety leaders, and frontline healthcare professionals such as nurses, physicians, microbiologists, and pharmacists from hospitals, primary healthcare centers, and diagnostic and treatment facilities.

The workshop aimed to strengthen national capacities in healthcare-associated infection surveillance and support the implementation of a unified national programme based on standardized criteria and scientific evidence. Strengthening surveillance systems is considered a fundamental pillar of effective infection prevention and control programmes, as it enables healthcare institutions to identify risks at an early stage, monitor trends and key performance indicators, and implement targeted interventions that contribute to improving patient outcomes.

The workshop reviewed the key components of the national surveillance programme and its implementation roadmap through an in-depth exploration of surveillance objectives and methodologies, standardized data collection tools, and strengthening participants' capacity to analyse and utilize infection prevention and control indicators such as surgical site infections, device-associated infections, hand hygiene compliance, and exposure to blood and body fluids. The workshop also focused on evidence-based best practices for infection prevention, reinforcing the link between surveillance and the implementation of effective preventive measures.

Experts from MoPH and Hamad Medical Corporation delivered comprehensive scientific sessions covering standardized surveillance definitions and methodologies, as well as data collection and reporting approaches. Interactive discussions, simulations, and scenario-based practical exercises were also conducted, contributing to enhancing participants' ability to apply the acquired knowledge in daily practice and bridging the gap between theory and practice.

