Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Air Defense Destroys All 27 Russian Drones Launched Overnight Against Ukraine

Air Defense Destroys All 27 Russian Drones Launched Overnight Against Ukraine


2026-05-10 02:04:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

From 00:00 on May 10, the enemy launched 27 strike Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas UAVs, as well as drone decoys of the Parodiya type, from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Millerovo.

The aerial attack was repelled by electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Read also: Russian army loses 840 troops, two air defense systems over past day

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on May 10, air defense shot down or suppressed all 27 drones. No hits were recorded.

MENAFN10052026000193011044ID1111091668



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search