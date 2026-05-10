Air Defense Destroys All 27 Russian Drones Launched Overnight Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

From 00:00 on May 10, the enemy launched 27 strike Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas UAVs, as well as drone decoys of the Parodiya type, from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Millerovo.

The aerial attack was repelled by electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

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According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on May 10, air defense shot down or suppressed all 27 drones. No hits were recorded.