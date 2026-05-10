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Nigeria Says Twenty-Five Militants Got Killed in Attack
(MENAFN) At least 25 militants, including a senior commander, were killed after a failed attack on a community in northeastern Nigeria, according to military authorities cited in reports.
The army said the assault targeted Kukareta in Borno State and was carried out shortly after midnight on Wednesday by fighters linked to Boko Haram’s Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction. Troops reportedly repelled the attack.
As stated by reports quoting Theater Commander Maj. Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, government forces engaged the attackers in a prolonged counteroffensive that continued until around 3 a.m. local time.
Abubakar confirmed that a senior commander identified as Abu Umar Bundi Munzir was among those killed, along with 24 other militants. He said the attackers attempted to overrun the location but were forced into retreat after being decisively engaged by troops.
Following the clash, soldiers conducted a sweep of the area and recovered a large cache of weapons, including AK-47 rifles, machine guns, anti-aircraft guns, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, and mortar tubes, along with additional ammunition and combat equipment.
The military also reported capturing one militant alive during the operation. Two soldiers were injured in the fighting and are currently receiving medical treatment.
The army said the assault targeted Kukareta in Borno State and was carried out shortly after midnight on Wednesday by fighters linked to Boko Haram’s Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction. Troops reportedly repelled the attack.
As stated by reports quoting Theater Commander Maj. Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, government forces engaged the attackers in a prolonged counteroffensive that continued until around 3 a.m. local time.
Abubakar confirmed that a senior commander identified as Abu Umar Bundi Munzir was among those killed, along with 24 other militants. He said the attackers attempted to overrun the location but were forced into retreat after being decisively engaged by troops.
Following the clash, soldiers conducted a sweep of the area and recovered a large cache of weapons, including AK-47 rifles, machine guns, anti-aircraft guns, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, and mortar tubes, along with additional ammunition and combat equipment.
The military also reported capturing one militant alive during the operation. Two soldiers were injured in the fighting and are currently receiving medical treatment.
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