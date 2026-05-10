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One Dead, Over Dozen Injured in Israeli Strike on S. Lebanon
(MENAFN) A deadly Israeli airstrike struck the southern Lebanese town of Bedias in the early hours of Sunday, claiming one life and wounding 13 others — a fresh violation of an active truce, the Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed.
The Ministry offered no additional operational details beyond confirming the strike's impact on the town.
Sunday's attack came on the heels of a particularly lethal Saturday, when a sweeping series of Israeli bombardments across Lebanon left at least 25 people dead — among them two children — with several more sustaining injuries, according to the same Health Ministry figures.
The strikes persist in defiance of a ceasefire that took effect April 17 and was subsequently extended through mid-May. Nonetheless, the Israeli military has continued launching daily strikes on Lebanese territory while trading fire with Hezbollah, rendering the truce increasingly fragile on the ground.
Since Israel expanded its offensive into Lebanon on March 2 — days after the Iran conflict erupted in late February — the human toll has grown catastrophic: more than 2,700 people killed and upward of one million displaced. Israel also continues to hold a self-designated "buffer zone" inside Lebanese sovereign territory.
Against this backdrop, the US is preparing to host renewed peace negotiations between the two sides on May 14–15 in Washington, in what represents the latest diplomatic attempt to halt the spiraling violence.
The Ministry offered no additional operational details beyond confirming the strike's impact on the town.
Sunday's attack came on the heels of a particularly lethal Saturday, when a sweeping series of Israeli bombardments across Lebanon left at least 25 people dead — among them two children — with several more sustaining injuries, according to the same Health Ministry figures.
The strikes persist in defiance of a ceasefire that took effect April 17 and was subsequently extended through mid-May. Nonetheless, the Israeli military has continued launching daily strikes on Lebanese territory while trading fire with Hezbollah, rendering the truce increasingly fragile on the ground.
Since Israel expanded its offensive into Lebanon on March 2 — days after the Iran conflict erupted in late February — the human toll has grown catastrophic: more than 2,700 people killed and upward of one million displaced. Israel also continues to hold a self-designated "buffer zone" inside Lebanese sovereign territory.
Against this backdrop, the US is preparing to host renewed peace negotiations between the two sides on May 14–15 in Washington, in what represents the latest diplomatic attempt to halt the spiraling violence.
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