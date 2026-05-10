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Burundi, UNHCR Kick Off Voluntary Return Program for Congolese Refugees
(MENAFN) The government of Burundi, in coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has announced a voluntary repatriation program for Congolese refugees living in the country, according to reports.
As stated by reports citing officials, the initiative—set to begin on Thursday—aims to support thousands of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo amid declining humanitarian assistance and continued instability in the region.
Authorities emphasized that the program is entirely voluntary and based on individual choice, noting that no refugee will be forced to return. A joint statement described the process as part of broader regional efforts to find long-term solutions for displaced populations in a fragile security environment in eastern DR Congo.
The move comes as humanitarian needs continue to grow while available resources remain limited. UNHCR previously warned that the Busuma refugee site, which hosts around 66,000 Congolese refugees who arrived in Burundi since late 2025, is experiencing severe shortages of clean water, food, medicine, shelter, and protection services.
Under the program, refugees who choose to return will be required to register at designated departure centers to complete administrative procedures, including arrangements for family reunification upon return.
Special consideration will be given to vulnerable groups, including families with school-aged children, individuals with special needs, and public service workers.
As stated by reports citing officials, the initiative—set to begin on Thursday—aims to support thousands of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo amid declining humanitarian assistance and continued instability in the region.
Authorities emphasized that the program is entirely voluntary and based on individual choice, noting that no refugee will be forced to return. A joint statement described the process as part of broader regional efforts to find long-term solutions for displaced populations in a fragile security environment in eastern DR Congo.
The move comes as humanitarian needs continue to grow while available resources remain limited. UNHCR previously warned that the Busuma refugee site, which hosts around 66,000 Congolese refugees who arrived in Burundi since late 2025, is experiencing severe shortages of clean water, food, medicine, shelter, and protection services.
Under the program, refugees who choose to return will be required to register at designated departure centers to complete administrative procedures, including arrangements for family reunification upon return.
Special consideration will be given to vulnerable groups, including families with school-aged children, individuals with special needs, and public service workers.
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