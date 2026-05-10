Russian Army Loses 840 Troops, Two Air Defense Systems Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

In addition, the Russian army has lost 11,920 (+0) tanks, 24,544 (+3) armored combat vehicles, 41,787 (+75) artillery systems, 1,782 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,373 (+2) air defense systems, 435 (+0) aircraft, 352 (+0) helicopters, 1,362 (+11) ground-based robotic systems, 282,697 (+1,489) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,585 (+0) cruise missiles, 33 (+0) ships and boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 95,479 (+227) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,176 (+3) units of special equipment.

Ukraine strikes Russian Be-12 aircraft, three boats, support vessel in Crimea in April

As of 22:00 on May 9, there were 121 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders along the frontline, with the enemy most actively attempting to attack in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk sectors.