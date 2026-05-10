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Heydar Aliyev Entered Hstory As Patron Of Azerbaijan's National Architecture

Heydar Aliyev Entered Hstory As Patron Of Azerbaijan's National Architecture


2026-05-10 01:34:53
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

National Leader Heydar Aliyev not only ensured the revival of national and spiritual values, but also transformed urban planning policy into one of the priority directions of state-building amid the severe conditions of war and economic decline. Urban planning was regarded not merely as a matter of development, but also as an instrument of recovery, stabilisation, and reconstruction. During that period, the foundations were laid for monumental landmarks, parks, and modern business centres that shaped the image of cities, particularly Baku, while infrastructure was modernised, roads and communication lines were restored, and the construction of social facilities alongside the improvement of the urban environment gained broad momentum. At this stage, urban planning evolved beyond a process of physical reconstruction and became a key indicator of economic revival and institutional stability.

According to AZERTAC, these remarks were included in an article by Samir Nuriyev dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of the National Leader.

Mr Nuriyev stated that the National Leader played a decisive role in shaping the aesthetically and functionally renewed image of cities and also entered history as a patron of the national school of architecture:

“It is impossible to explain the modern history of Azerbaijan's urban planning and architecture outside the context of Heydar Aliyev's personality. In general, Heydar Aliyev's rich legacy of creativity and state-building encompasses all spheres, forms the foundation of progress and positive fundamental transformations, and serves as an irreplaceable guiding vector for future development.”

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