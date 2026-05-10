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US Ships Off Thousands of Arms to Israel
(MENAFN) According to reports, the United States has delivered thousands of tons of military equipment and munitions to Israel within a short period, as regional security tensions continue to escalate.
As stated by reports, Israeli authorities said approximately 6,500 tons of munitions and related military hardware were transferred over a 24-hour period. The deliveries reportedly included air and ground munitions, military vehicles, and tactical equipment transported through Israeli ports and distributed to military bases.
According to reports, the shipments are part of a broader and ongoing resupply effort that has seen large-scale military transfers since the escalation of conflict in the region earlier in the year. Israeli defense officials have said that total imports of military equipment have exceeded 100,000 tons through hundreds of air and sea deliveries.
As stated by reports, the transfers coincide with discussions in US military and political circles about possible future operations involving Iran, amid ongoing tensions following earlier periods of conflict and ceasefire efforts.
According to reports, media outlets have cited claims that US Central Command officials have presented contingency planning scenarios involving renewed strikes intended to pressure Iran in negotiations over security and nuclear-related issues. These scenarios reportedly include limited but intensive military options targeting strategic assets.
As stated by reports, diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran have so far not produced a lasting settlement, with key disputes remaining over maritime access routes and Iran’s nuclear program.
As stated by reports, Israeli authorities said approximately 6,500 tons of munitions and related military hardware were transferred over a 24-hour period. The deliveries reportedly included air and ground munitions, military vehicles, and tactical equipment transported through Israeli ports and distributed to military bases.
According to reports, the shipments are part of a broader and ongoing resupply effort that has seen large-scale military transfers since the escalation of conflict in the region earlier in the year. Israeli defense officials have said that total imports of military equipment have exceeded 100,000 tons through hundreds of air and sea deliveries.
As stated by reports, the transfers coincide with discussions in US military and political circles about possible future operations involving Iran, amid ongoing tensions following earlier periods of conflict and ceasefire efforts.
According to reports, media outlets have cited claims that US Central Command officials have presented contingency planning scenarios involving renewed strikes intended to pressure Iran in negotiations over security and nuclear-related issues. These scenarios reportedly include limited but intensive military options targeting strategic assets.
As stated by reports, diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran have so far not produced a lasting settlement, with key disputes remaining over maritime access routes and Iran’s nuclear program.
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