Olise Strike Leaves Wolfsburg In Final-Day Battle To Avoid Relegation

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, May 10 (IANS) Michael Olise's second-half goal lifted Bayern Munich to a 1-0 win at Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, leaving the latter side level on points with St. Pauli ahead of their survival clash in the final round.

Wolfsburg created several chances at the opening stages. Jonas Urbig denied Vinicius Souza, before Wolfsburg continued threatening and forced the Bayern goalkeeper into further saves, reported Xinhua.

Bayern then had a major chance when Olise was fouled and VAR awarded a penalty, but Harry Kane slipped as he struck and sent it wide.

Bayern began to mount pressure after the interval. Olise scored in the 56th minute, cutting in from the right and curling a shot in off the underside of the bar.

Wolfsburg substitute Matthias Svanberg hit the post in the 89th minute.

Wolfsburg will play away to St. Pauli for a final-day relegation showdown, with both sides locked on 26 points and Wolfsburg holding 16th place on goal difference. St. Pauli sits 17th, while Heidenheim remains bottom on 23 points with a game in hand.

"We saw a team that believes in itself. But the danger against Bayern is that even when you play well, there are phases when you must suffer, and that was exactly when they scored. Late on, of course, we had a huge chance to equalize," Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking said.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig secured UEFA Champions League qualification with a 2-1 win over St. Pauli. Stuttgart beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 to sit in fourth place, Hoffenheim edged 10-man Werder Bremen 1-0, and Augsburg beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1.