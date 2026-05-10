BRS Congratulates 'Fresh Face' Vijay On Becoming Tamil Nadu's CM

BRS Congratulates 'Fresh Face' Vijay

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Sunday congratulated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay on becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Sunday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking the beginning of a new era of state politics. Calling Vijay a "fresh face", the spokesperson said that many sections of society, particularly the youth, have chosen him to lead the state. Reddy wished Vijay success in delivering good governance and expressed hope for the prosperity and development of all sectors in Tamil Nadu.

While speaking to ANI, BRS Reddy said, "I congratulate the film actor, TVK chief Shri Vijay, on becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. As he prepares to take the oath today, the developments in the past week in Tamil Nadu have shown him the realities and the challenges in the power politics. However, people of Tamil Nadu, especially the youth and many sections of the society, have chosen him as their Chief Minister, a fresh face. We wish him all the very success and under his leadership, we wish Tamil Nadu continue to prosper and develop in all sectors of governance. The people who have chosen him should be rather happy with the good governance that is expected out of him, and I wish him all the very success."

A Historic Mandate and Swearing-In

Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 10 AM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where security has been heightened ahead of the event. Vijay will assume office after TVK secured 118 seats, the minimum required for a majority in the Assembly. The party received support from the Congress, which won 5 seats, along with the Communist Party of India (2), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (2), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (2), and the Indian Union Muslim League (2).

Wishes Pour in From Politics and Cinema

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has also arrived in Chennai to attend the swearing-in ceremony. On Vijay's swearing-in as Chief Minister, Actor Trisha Krishnan said, "big day for Tamil Nadu" as she left her residence to join the ceremony, adding, "Thank you, looking forward."

Father of Vijay and Director SA Chandrasekhar expressed happiness over the occasion, stating that he would enjoy the moment when his son would take oath as the Tamil Nadu CM."We are going to attend the function. I am going to enjoy that my son is going to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Vijay's mother, Sobha, also felt delighted on the occasion, saying, "I am so happy. It is Mother's Day today, I am very happy," she said.

Vijay's Journey to Politics

Vijay, often referred to as the 'Thalapathy', showed a crowd-pulling ability in the election rallies, which many compared to actor-turned-politician and former CM MG Ramachandran. While Tamil Nadu has had a long history of actors entering and conquering politics, the State awaited another star to step up in the line after Captain Vijayakanth. Although the TVK was launched in 2024, Vijay has been looked at as a social worker and has not been apolitical, given his films, which deal with the drug menace, corruption and other socio-political issues. While there has been speculation of him entering politics since 2009, Vijay has involved himself in social work. (ANI)

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