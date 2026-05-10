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Rashid Khan Tops ICC ODI, T20I Bowling Rankings

Rashid Khan Tops ICC ODI, T20I Bowling Rankings


2026-05-10 01:10:08
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan spin sensation Rashid Khan has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in both the ICC Men's ODI and T20I Bowling Rankings, according to the latest rankings released by the International Cricket Council.

In the updated ODI rankings, Rashid leads the bowling charts with 705 rating points, while he also sits atop the T20I bowling rankings with an impressive 753 points.

Fellow Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is also among the elite performers in the shortest format, holding ninth place in the ICC Men's T20I Bowling Rankings.

Meanwhile, Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has retained his No. 1 position in the ICC Men's ODI All-rounder Rankings, further underlining Afghanistan's growing stature in world cricket.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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