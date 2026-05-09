Sumbul Touqeer Reveals She Was Nervous Working With Ayushmann Khurrana In 'Article 15'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress Sumbul Touqeer revealed she was extremely nervous working with Ayushmann Khurrana in "Article 15".

Talking exclusively to IANS, she added that the 'Vicky Donar' actor made her feel very comfortable on the set, which made it a great working experience for her.

Sumbul was asked, "You have worked with Ayushmann Khurrana at a young age. How was that experience?"

Praising Ayushmann for his acting prowess, 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant shared, "He is an amazing actor and a wonderful person. I was very young at the time and quite nervous performing with him. But he made me feel very comfortable on set. Most of my scenes were with him, and it turned out to be a great learning experience."

"Article 15", directed and produced by Anubhav Sinha, shares the journey of a police detective who is investigating the disappearance of three girls from a small village, uncovering a history of caste-based oppression.

With Ayushmann as the lead, the project also starred Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sushil Pandey, Veen Harsh, and Sumbul Touqeer as the ancillary cast.

Backed under the banner of Benaras Media Works along with Zee Studios, "Article 15" saw camera work by Ewan Mulligan and editing by Yasha Ramchandani.

Sumbul Touqeer commenced her acting journey as a child in shows such as "Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal ", "Jodha Akbar", "Aahat", "Gangaa", "Baalveer", and "Mann Mein Vishwaas Hai".

She has also been a part of many series such as "Waaris", "Chakradhari Ajay Krishna", "Chandragupta Maurya", and "Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein".

However, Sumbul became a household name as she played the role of a village girl in the popular show "Imlie". The drama also featured Gashmeer Mahajani, Fahmaan Khan, and Mayuri Deshmukh in the lead.