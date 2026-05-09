Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Qatari Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Al Thani

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The Secretary expressed appreciation for Qatar's partnership on a range of issues. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed U.S. support for Qatar's defense, and the importance of continued close coordination to deter threats and promote stability and security across the Middle East.