“Putin War Criminal” Banner Displayed On Narva Castle In Estonia
As explained by the director of the Narva Museum, Maria Smorzhievski-Smirnova, the banner was put up around midnight. She added that this year it would remain displayed for one day.
She said the banner on Narva Castle's flag tower on May 9, Europe Day, serves as a reminder of the ongoing war and Russia's war crimes against the Ukrainian people.
The banner“Putin – war criminal” was first hung on the castle wall on May 9, 2023, and remained there for about a week. In the following two years, banners highlighting Russia's aggression against Ukraine were displayed for one day only. In 2025, the Narva Museum placed a large banner equating Vladimir Putin with Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler on May 9.
As reported by Ukrinform, Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that Estonia and its diplomats are not intimidated by Russian threats toward Kyiv, and that the embassy in the Ukrainian capital continues its work.
Photo: ERR
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