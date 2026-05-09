9 Common OTC Pills That Can Send Seniors To The ER

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Many older adults assume over-the-counter medications are automatically safe because they do not require a prescription. Unfortunately, that assumption can become dangerous very quickly. Seniors process medications differently as the body ages, and common OTC drugs can trigger bleeding, confusion, dangerous falls, heart problems, or severe drug interactions. Emergency room doctors regularly treat older patients for complications linked to medications they bought at grocery stores or pharmacies without realizing the risks. That said, here are nine OTC medications that can send seniors to the ER.

1. Benadryl and Other Diphenhydramine Products Can Cause Dangerous Confusion

Many seniors use Benadryl for allergies, sleep problems, or cold symptoms without realizing how risky it can be. Diphenhydramine is listed on the Beers Criteria, which identifies medications that may be inappropriate or dangerous for older adults. Experts warn that it can cause dizziness, confusion, blurred vision, constipation, urinary retention, and a serious fall risk in seniors. Many nighttime cold medicines and sleep aids also quietly contain diphenhydramine, making accidental overuse surprisingly common. Emergency rooms frequently see seniors who become disoriented or fall after taking these medications before bed.

2. Ibuprofen and Naproxen Can Trigger Internal Bleeding

Common pain relievers like Advil, Motrin, and Aleve belong to a class called NSAIDs. These drugs can irritate the stomach lining and dramatically increase the risk of ulcers or gastrointestinal bleeding in older adults. Seniors taking blood thinners, aspirin, or heart medications face even higher risks because the combination can intensify bleeding complications. Long-term NSAID use may also damage the kidneys and worsen blood pressure or heart failure symptoms. Many older adults end up in the ER after assuming these medications are harmless because they are sold without prescriptions.

3. OTC Sleep Aids Often Increase Fall Risk

Over-the-counter sleep products are especially risky for older adults because many contain sedating antihistamines. Popular nighttime medications like Tylenol PM and ZzzQuil can leave seniors groggy, confused, and unsteady well into the next morning. Doctors say these medications significantly raise the risk of nighttime falls, fractures, and head injuries. The danger becomes even greater when seniors combine sleep aids with prescription anxiety medications or alcohol. What starts as an attempt to sleep better can quickly turn into a medical emergency after a fall.

4. Heartburn Pills May Cause Serious Long-Term Problems

Millions of seniors rely on OTC heartburn medications every day, especially proton pump inhibitors like Prilosec and Prevacid. While these medications can be extremely effective in the short term, long-term use has been linked to bone fractures, vitamin deficiencies, kidney issues, and dangerous infections like C. difficile. Many older adults continue taking these drugs for years without discussing the risks with their doctors. Seniors who already struggle with osteoporosis or weakened bones face particularly high fracture risks if they fall. Doctors increasingly recommend reviewing long-term heartburn medication use carefully instead of assuming these pills are safe indefinitely.

5. Decongestants Can Raise Blood Pressure Fast

Cold medicines containing pseudoephedrine or phenylephrine may seem harmless, but they can become dangerous for seniors with heart disease or hypertension. These ingredients narrow blood vessels to reduce congestion, but they also raise blood pressure and heart rate. Older adults with existing cardiovascular conditions may experience chest pain, irregular heartbeat, or dangerous spikes in blood pressure after taking certain cold medications. Some seniors unknowingly combine decongestants with prescription blood pressure medications, creating additional complications. Pharmacists often recommend that seniors check labels carefully because many multi-symptom cold medicines contain hidden decongestants.

6. Aspirin Is Not Always Safe for Daily Use Anymore

For years, many Americans took daily aspirin believing it prevented heart attacks and strokes. However, newer medical guidance now warns that routine aspirin use may not be appropriate for many older adults without a prior history of cardiovascular disease. Aspirin increases bleeding risk significantly, especially in the stomach and brain. Seniors taking blood thinners or NSAIDs face even greater bleeding dangers when aspirin is added to the mix. Many emergency room visits involving older adults stem from internal bleeding complications linked to aspirin use.

7. Motion Sickness Pills Can Worsen Dementia Symptoms

Motion sickness medications like Dramamine and Bonine often contain ingredients that strongly affect the brain and nervous system. Experts warn these medications can cause dizziness, severe drowsiness, confusion, constipation, and worsening cognitive symptoms in seniors. Older adults with memory problems or early dementia are particularly vulnerable because these drugs may intensify mental confusion rapidly. A senior taking motion sickness medication before travel may suddenly appear delirious or unstable. Emergency physicians often see these reactions mistaken for strokes or worsening dementia episodes.

8. Acetaminophen Overdoses Happen More Than People Realize

Many seniors do not realize how many OTC medications contain acetaminophen. Products for pain, cough, flu, sinus relief, and nighttime sleep often include the same active ingredient found in Tylenol. Accidentally combining multiple products can quietly push someone past the safe daily dose and cause severe liver damage. Older adults who drink alcohol regularly or already have liver disease face even greater risks. Doctors say unintentional acetaminophen overdose is one of the most common medication emergencies in the United States.

9.“Natural” OTC Supplements Can Still Be Dangerous

Many seniors trust herbal supplements and natural remedies more than prescription medications, but some can create serious problems. Supplements marketed for arthritis pain, sleep, memory, or energy may interact dangerously with prescription medications or contain hidden ingredients. The FDA has warned consumers about certain OTC arthritis and pain products containing undisclosed prescription-strength compounds. Blood pressure changes, liver damage, bleeding risk, and heart complications may occur when supplements are mixed with existing medications. Seniors should never assume“natural” automatically means safe, especially when multiple medications are already involved.

Reading Labels Carefully Could Prevent a Medical Emergency

OTC medication safety becomes far more important as people age because older bodies react differently to common drugs. Something as routine as taking a nighttime cold medicine or extra pain reliever can unexpectedly lead to confusion, falls, bleeding, or hospitalization. Experts strongly encourage seniors to review all OTC medications with pharmacists or healthcare providers regularly. Keeping an updated medication list and checking active ingredients carefully can prevent dangerous duplicate dosing or interactions. A five-minute conversation with a pharmacist today could prevent an emergency room visit tomorrow.

Have you or a loved one ever experienced side effects from an OTC medication that seemed harmless at first? Share your experience in the comments below.