Kendra Scott Lifestyle Brand Supports Colorado Students With Giveback Event For Parents Challenge

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Parents Challenge is inviting community members to shop for a cause during a special Kendra Gives Back event at Park Meadows Mall on Saturday, May 9, from 6 to 8 p.m.

During the event, supporters can shop in person and mention Parents Challenge at checkout to have 20% of their purchase donated back to the organization. The jewelry brand is also offering the giveback online May 9-10, for customers using the code, GIVEBACK-LRCPK.

The giveback event will help Parents Challenge continue its mission of empowering parents with information, training, mentoring, tools and financial resources to choose the education they believe is best for their children.

“We are grateful for opportunities like this that allow the community to support families in a simple and meaningful way,” said Deborah Hendrix, executive director of Parents Challenge.“Every purchase made through this event helps us continue equipping parents with resources and support as they make educational decisions for their children.”

Since 2000, Parents Challenge has helped more than 1,500 low-income families and over 4,500 children build brighter futures. The organization remains rooted in a foundational belief: parents should be empowered to decide what is best for their children. That belief drives the nonprofit's mission to provide families with the tools, resources and financial support they need to choose the educational path that best fits their child-whether public, private, charter or homeschool.

For families served by Parents Challenge, support is tailored to each child's needs. For some, that may mean help covering the cost of instrument rentals or sports equipment. For others, it may include homeschool supplies or financial assistance toward private school tuition.

In 2025, numerous local and national organizations recognized the impact of Parents Challenge and came alongside the nonprofit to support its work with low-income families. Supporters included The John E. and Margaret L. Lane Foundation, The Anschutz Foundation, The Yass Prize STOP for Education, The Moniker Foundation, The El Pomar Foundation, The Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation and several anonymous partners.

To learn more or RSVP, visit: .

About Parents Challenge

Parents Challenge is a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering parents to choose the best educational opportunities for their children. Through comprehensive support, including information, training, mentoring, tools, and financial resources, Parents Challenge equips families to make informed educational decisions. Find out more at .