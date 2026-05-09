Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Exchange Progress While Bitcoin Price Prediction From Arthur Hayes Targets $125,000 By December

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, May 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto announced the latest progress on its exchange this week, and the project is outpacing every other presale this cycle. The raise passed $9.92 million, three products run live, and every holder who entered at presale pricing is positioned for the kind of return that only tier 1 exchange listings can deliver. A former Binance developer and the Pepe ecosystem cofounder lead the build, 174% APY staking locks holders in, and the speed of this presale tells you the sharpest capital in crypto already made its decision. The question for everyone else is whether they enter before the listing or spend the next four years wishing they had.

This crypto news arrives as Arthur Hayes called for Bitcoin at $125,000 by December at Bitcoin Vegas 2026 per 24/7 Wall St. Where is the bitcoin price prediction heading, and why Pepeto is the opportunity of 2026.

Crypto News: Pepeto Exchange Update While Bitcoin Price Prediction From Hayes Points to $125,000

Pepeto's latest update puts final progress on the exchange, a project led by the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion. A former Binance developer runs the technical layer, and that level of background does not attach to a project unless the potential is real. Before going deeper into Pepeto, the path of crypto needs to be clear.

Hayes tied his bitcoin price prediction to AI-driven job losses that squeezed Q1, rising US defense spending, and incoming Fed Chair Kevin Warsh on May 15. Bitcoin dropped 22% in Q1 but Hayes sees Q2 shifting as borrowing needs grow. BTC broke above the Bull Market Support Band at $79,000, the zone that triggered every extended rally since 2023, and a 50% upside from current levels puts the bitcoin price near $120,000.

The bitcoin price sits at $80,375. The CLARITY Ac faces markup the week of May 11, and a pass opens the door to more ETF products and corporate treasuries. But crypto news from Q2 points to a setup, and history shows that when Bitcoin doubles from cycle lows the earlier stage projects with real tools multiply far beyond what large caps deliver. That is where Pepeto sits.

Crypto News: Inside the Pepeto Build

The case for Pepeto becomes clear when the full picture comes together. PepetoSwap connects Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana through zero fee trading, a cross-chain bridge that moves any token across all three networks, and AI screening that checks every contract for risk before it reaches a wallet. SolidProof audited the entire codebase and 174% APY staking locks holders in while the listing approaches.

The community inside this presale is actively building. These are founding holders returning after every update to add more because the team treats every participant as part of what is being built. That kind of traction during a volatile stretch does not happen by accident, and that is exactly why large wallets, the same kind that built wealth by entering Bitcoin before the crowd caught on, are entering the Pepeto presale right now.

Conclusion

This article made the bitcoin price prediction debate clear. Crypto news points to a breakout, and history shows that when Bitcoin doubles from cycle lows the earlier stage projects with real tools do not just follow, they multiply far beyond what the large caps deliver.

To put a realistic frame around what Pepeto could achieve, the clearest example is Pepe coin itself, which reached $0.00002803 and a $7 billion cap powered by nothing but community belief with zero tools underneath. The same cofounder is now building Pepeto with the same community energy, except this time backed by a working exchange. It would make no sense for a project with this much infrastructure and this much momentum to reach less.

The opportunity is built on verifiable facts, and that is exactly why large wallets keep entering. These are not holders chasing noise. They study the audit, verify the team, and commit because the potential is real. Not entering Pepeto now will most likely mean chasing it after the exchange listings and buying at a higher price from the wallets that moved first, the same pattern that played out for holders who discovered Pepe just one round behind and spent every month after wishing they had acted when the entry was still open.

Click ForPepeto Presale Access Before the Exchange Listings Open

FAQs

Will the bitcoin price prediction reach $125,000 by December?

Hayes tied the target to rising liquidity and the Warsh Fed transition per 24/7 Wall St. Bitcoin broke above the Bull Market Support Band at $79,000.

Is Pepeto a strong crypto news story for 2026?

Pepeto raised $9.92 million with a SolidProof audit, 174% APY staking, and the Pepe cofounder leading the build.





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