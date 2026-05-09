WHO Chief Heads To Tenerife To Oversee Sunday Arrival Of Hantavirus-Hit Ship



The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has issued a direct plea for calm and solidarity to the citizens of Tenerife ahead of the scheduled arrival of the MV Hondius on Sunday

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

SWITZERLAND / SPAIN – In a rare personal message addressed to the island's residents on Saturday, Dr Tedros confirmed he would travel to the Spanish territory to oversee the disembarkation of nearly 150 passengers and crew, following a hantavirus outbreak on board that has claimed three lives.

“It is not common for me to write directly to the people of a single community, but today I feel it is not only appropriate, it is necessary,” he said.

COVID memories fresh

“I know you are worried... The pain of 2020 is still real, and I do not dismiss it for a single moment. But I need you to hear me clearly: this is not another COVID.”

The vessel is carrying the Andes strain of hantavirus, a serious respiratory illness which is the only strain where human to human transmission has been recorded ( checkout WHO 's hantavirus factsheet here ).

According to the latest WHO situation report, there have been eight cases linked to the ship, six of which are laboratory-confirmed. However, Tedros emphasised that the risk to the general public remains“low”.

A 'corridor of safety'

The Spanish authorities have established a rigorous protocol to ensure the virus does not enter the local community. The ship will dock at the industrial port of Granadilla on Sunday, situated away from residential areas.

Passengers will be transported in“sealed, guarded vehicles, through a completely cordoned-off corridor,” and repatriated directly to their home countries.“You will not encounter them. Your families will not encounter them,” the director-general assured.

The WHO's decision to request Spain's assistance was made under the International Health Regulations, which mandate that the nearest port with sufficient medical capacity must provide aid during international health emergencies.

International solidarity

Tedros praised Spain's prime minister Pedro Sánchez and the people of Tenerife for fulfilling what he described as a“moral duty”. The passengers on board represent 23 different countries and have been at sea for several weeks.

“Tenerife has been chosen because it has the medical capacity, the infrastructure, and the humanity to help them reach safety,” Tedros said.“I intend to travel to Tenerife to...personally pay my respects to an island that has responded to a difficult situation with grace, solidarity, and compassion.”

The MV Hondius has been at the centre of an international tracing effort after the first probable case – a male passenger who had travelled through South America – died on board in mid-April. Since then, cases have been hospitalised in South Africa, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.

Currently, there are no symptomatic passengers remaining on board the ship. A WHO expert is already on the vessel to monitor the situation as it reaches the Canary Islands on Sunday.

Concluding his message, Tedros called for trust in the public health preparations:“As I have said many times: viruses do not care about politics, and they do not respect borders. The best immunity any of us has is solidarity.”

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