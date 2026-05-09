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Nathabit Launches Emotional Mother's Day Campaign #Maakigalti
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 09th May 2026: This Mother's Day Nat Habit, one of India's fastest-growing Ayurveda-rooted beauty and wellness brands, has launched an emotional digital film campaign titled #MaaKiGalati, a heartfelt social experiment that sheds light on the deeply ingrained culture of blaming mothers for everything that goes wrong in a child's life. Through the film, the brand aims to 'Break The Habit' by encouraging mothers to recognise the importance of prioritising themselves too.
The film captures how seemingly casual remarks such as“maa ne dhyaan nahi diya hoga,”“mummy ne theek se nahi sikhaya,” and“maa ki galti hogi” slowly evolve into something far heavier over time. Repeated often enough, these passing comments begin to feel like truth. As the mothers revisit memories from different stages of their lives, they are seen plucking petals from a flower in their hands a subtle yet deeply symbolic visual metaphor representing the countless accusations, expectations, and emotional burdens they have silently carried for years.
The emotional turning point arrives when their children are asked the very same question. Instead of blame, the children speak about the sacrifices they witnessed growing up mothers who constantly put everyone else's needs before their own, neglected their health, and stopped choosing themselves somewhere along the way. In that moment, the meaning of #MaaKiGalati transforms completely. It is no longer about imperfect parenting, but about mothers spending years putting themselves last while holding their families together.
Shot with real mothers and their children, the campaign captures raw, unscripted conversations filled with vulnerability, gratitude, and emotional release. More than just a social experiment, the film becomes a deeply relatable reminder of the invisible emotional labour mothers carry every single day.
The film captures how seemingly casual remarks such as“maa ne dhyaan nahi diya hoga,”“mummy ne theek se nahi sikhaya,” and“maa ki galti hogi” slowly evolve into something far heavier over time. Repeated often enough, these passing comments begin to feel like truth. As the mothers revisit memories from different stages of their lives, they are seen plucking petals from a flower in their hands a subtle yet deeply symbolic visual metaphor representing the countless accusations, expectations, and emotional burdens they have silently carried for years.
The emotional turning point arrives when their children are asked the very same question. Instead of blame, the children speak about the sacrifices they witnessed growing up mothers who constantly put everyone else's needs before their own, neglected their health, and stopped choosing themselves somewhere along the way. In that moment, the meaning of #MaaKiGalati transforms completely. It is no longer about imperfect parenting, but about mothers spending years putting themselves last while holding their families together.
Shot with real mothers and their children, the campaign captures raw, unscripted conversations filled with vulnerability, gratitude, and emotional release. More than just a social experiment, the film becomes a deeply relatable reminder of the invisible emotional labour mothers carry every single day.
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