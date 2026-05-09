Russian Forces Attack Gas Service Vehicle While It Was En Route To Restore Supplies In Donetsk Region
"Today at 10:45, Russian forces attacked with an FPV drone a special-purpose vehicle of Naftogaz Group gas workers (Donetskoblgaz) in the Donetsk region," the statement reads.
The gas service vehicle was responding to a call to restore infrastructure damaged by previous shelling and to resume gas supply to consumers in frontline Druzhkivka.Read also: Russian attacks leave one civilian killed, three injured in Kherson region
The gas workers managed to evacuate and were not injured. The vehicle was completely destroyed.
On the night of May 4-5, as a result of strikes on Naftogaz facilities, three gas workers and two rescuers were killed, and 37 people were injured.
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