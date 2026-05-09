Egyptian Banking Sector's Net Foreign Assets Decline To $21.3Bn In March 2026: CBE

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian banking sector's net foreign assets (NFA) stood at $21.32bn, equivalent to EGP 1.164trn, in March 2026, down from $27.385bn, or EGP 1.313trn, recorded in February, according to a report issued by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The report showed that total foreign assets held by the banking sector-including the CBE and commercial banks-rose to the equivalent of EGP 4.921trn in March, compared with EGP 4.526trn in February. At the same time, foreign liabilities increased to the equivalent of EGP 3.756trn, up from EGP 3.212trn in the previous month.

Net foreign assets are considered a key indicator of the banking sector's financial strength and resilience, measuring the difference between foreign currency-denominated assets and liabilities.

In a separate development, the CBE revealed that domestic liquidity in the banking sector increased to approximately EGP 15.074trn in March 2026, compared with EGP 14.027trn in December 2025, reflecting growth of EGP 1.046trn during the first quarter of the year.

According to the central bank, money supply rose to EGP 4.189trn in March, up from EGP 3.796trn in December. Currency circulating outside the banking sector also increased to EGP 1.576trn, compared with EGP 1.443trn three months earlier.

The report further showed that total non-government local currency deposits at banks operating in the domestic market climbed to EGP 9.943trn in March, compared with EGP 9.580trn in December, an increase of approximately EGP 363bn.

Demand deposits in local currency rose to EGP 2.612trn, up from EGP 2.352trn in 2025. Of the total, the public business sector accounted for EGP 110.324bn, the private sector for EGP 1.367trn, and households for EGP 1.135trn.

Meanwhile, time deposits and savings certificates denominated in local currency reached around EGP 7.330trn in March, compared with EGP 7.228trn in December. Households represented the largest share at approximately EGP 6.845trn, while the private business sector accounted for EGP 418.180bn and the public business sector for EGP 66.833bn.

The central bank also disclosed a significant increase in non-government foreign currency deposits, which rose to the equivalent of EGP 3.554trn in March 2026, compared with EGP 3.003trn in December 2025, marking an increase equivalent to EGP 551bn.

Foreign currency demand deposits increased to the equivalent of EGP 912.167bn in March, up from EGP 738.9bn in December. The private business sector held the largest share at the equivalent of EGP 608.661bn, followed by households with EGP 253.842bn and the public business sector with EGP 49.798bn.

In addition, time deposits and savings certificates in foreign currency rose to the equivalent of EGP 2.642trn in March, compared with EGP 2.264trn in December. Households accounted for the bulk of these deposits at the equivalent of EGP 1.866trn, while the private business sector held EGP 601.660bn and the public business sector EGP 174.227bn.