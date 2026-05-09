Rwanda Invites India To Join Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit For Africa

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) An invitation from the President of Rwanda to participate in the Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa was conveyed to Union Minister Jitendra Singh by the High Commissioner of Rwanda to India, the Department of Atomic Energy said on Saturday.

Jacqueline Mukangira called on Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh on Saturday to personally convey to him an invitation to participate in the 'Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa' (NEISA 2026), scheduled to be held in Kigali, Rwanda, from May 18 to 21.

Jitendra Singh, however, regretted his inability to visit Rwanda in person but agreed to participate virtually and address the designated session during the summit, as stated in the press release issued by the Department of Atomic Energy.

It mentioned that NEISA 2026 is being organised at the Kigali Convention Centre in collaboration with leading international and regional institutions, including the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, the Nuclear Energy Agency, the World Nuclear Association, and regional financial institutions.

During the interaction between the High Commissioner and the Minister, both sides discussed avenues for strengthening India-Rwanda cooperation in science and technology, innovation, atomic energy applications, digital capacity building and emerging technologies, the department highlighted.

Jitendra Singh shared India's growing global engagement in frontier sectors, including nuclear energy, space technology, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and digital governance, driven by the vision of Narendra Modi for technology-led inclusive development, the Department of Atomic Energy noted.

According to the statement, the Rwandan delegation expressed strong interest in India's expanding scientific and technological capabilities and keenness to deepen institutional partnerships with Indian ministries, scientific organisations, and innovation platforms.

Discussions also covered opportunities for collaboration in research, education, innovation ecosystems and capacity-building initiatives between the two countries.

The Minister said India attaches high importance to international cooperation in emerging and transformative technologies and remains committed to strengthening partnerships with countries of the Global South in areas of science, innovation and sustainable development, the statement added.