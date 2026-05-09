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Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Viewed Facilities Established In Private Houses In Shukurbeyli Village


2026-05-09 01:30:55
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, May 9 - On May 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva...

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EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

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